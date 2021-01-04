IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.37 Million

Brokerages expect that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report sales of $602.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $588.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.49 million. IDEX posted sales of $606.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $581.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.54 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.27.

In related news, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 152,450 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.66, for a total value of $28,913,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,434.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,530 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $673,418.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,995.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,406 shares of company stock valued at $50,376,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,373. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $199.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

