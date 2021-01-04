IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, LBank, Cashierest and OEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $489,290.02 and $67,369.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.16 or 0.00306149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030203 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00022776 BTC.

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cashierest, Upbit, DDEX, CoinBene, LBank, OEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, Allbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

