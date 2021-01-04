ILCOIN (ILC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $144,420.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinExchange, Crex24 and C-CEX. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $144,420.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005262 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001551 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004997 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000224 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000939 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About ILCOIN

ILCOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,556,361,407 coins and its circulating supply is 602,664,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ILCOIN is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

