Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $203.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.92. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

