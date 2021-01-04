Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) traded up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.35 and last traded at $16.15. 238,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 318,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get Immunic alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $334.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.20.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,663,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Immunic by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.