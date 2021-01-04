Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.32

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.32 and last traded at C$5.32, with a volume of 8757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.10.

The company has a market cap of C$693.85 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fairholme Capital Management, L.L.C. sold 15,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total value of C$45,949.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,491,771 shares in the company, valued at C$44,054,983.84.

About Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

