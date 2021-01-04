Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Trading 7.5% Higher

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) shares traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.16. 195,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 541,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 7.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.18) by $0.45. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 76.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 8,690 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $25,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 9,652 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $36,870.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,764 shares of company stock worth $367,615 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

