Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INDB. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of INDB stock opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $84.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

