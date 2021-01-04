Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.77

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.77 and last traded at $38.98, with a volume of 145373 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.55.

IFNNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 125.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.