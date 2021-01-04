Insider Buying: Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) (CVE:AQS) Director Doug Janzen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,096,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$918,726.30.

Doug Janzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Doug Janzen bought 100,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, October 30th, Doug Janzen bought 21,500 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,687.50.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Doug Janzen bought 150,000 shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$15,150.00.

CVE:AQS traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$0.11. 31,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,558. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.31 million and a P/E ratio of -5.23. Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AQS.V)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistita, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

