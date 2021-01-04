Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 11,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 11,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,310,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,600,202.04.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,100.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,550.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,360.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 5,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,250.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 10,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,600.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

Shares of CVE:GWM traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,661. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$197.18 million and a P/E ratio of -18.39. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.29 and a 12-month high of C$2.09.

Galway Metals Inc. (GWM.V) Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interest in the Clarence Stream gold project that covers an area of 60,465 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

