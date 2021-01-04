Insider Selling: Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Insider Sells 253,616 Shares of Stock

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total transaction of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,274 ($29.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Associated British Foods plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,189.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,970.31. The firm has a market cap of £18.00 billion and a PE ratio of 39.53.

ABF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

