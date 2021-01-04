Insider Selling: Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00.

Shares of BALY stock traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $46.50. 389,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -108.14 and a beta of 2.72. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $52.98.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Bally’s from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.