Insider Selling: Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sells 26,500 Shares of Stock

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592,602 shares in the company, valued at C$17,778,060.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock traded up C$2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$32.58. 577,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,939. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.31 billion and a PE ratio of -57.05. Endeavour Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$641.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$565.70 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.3799999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EDV shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$48.00 target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.