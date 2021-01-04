Insider Selling: MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Senior Officer Sells C$207,870.55 in Stock

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.45, for a total value of C$207,870.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,345,088.30.

Larry Taddei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Larry Taddei sold 16,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total transaction of C$404,960.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Larry Taddei sold 15,000 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$359,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Larry Taddei sold 7,100 shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total transaction of C$166,921.00.

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) stock opened at C$26.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.12. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$5.33 and a 52-week high of C$26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a current ratio of 232.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.48.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.3955906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.01.

About MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

