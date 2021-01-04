Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. B. Riley increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.14. 967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,787. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $77.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.82.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $243,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,819.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $2,564,967.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 203.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,678,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.