Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

INSP stock opened at $188.09 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $204.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.07 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.63 and a 200-day moving average of $132.96.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total transaction of $1,012,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $18,840,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 93.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 100.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

