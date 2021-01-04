InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.38. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 207,004 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSPR shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 222,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 91.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.69% of InspireMD worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.