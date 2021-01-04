Interzone Hits Market Cap of $233.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,348.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.82 or 0.03344276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00472851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01259026 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00407315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00021523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00182615 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

