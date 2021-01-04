Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.28

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.28 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

