IoTeX (IOTX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.49 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Binance. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $37.94 million and approximately $5.49 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00041847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.65 or 0.00338954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00024004 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io.

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bgogo and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

