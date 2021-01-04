iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,541,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,503,344,000 after buying an additional 2,526,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after purchasing an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170,216.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,360,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,525,000 after buying an additional 3,358,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,700,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,205,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,247,000 after buying an additional 99,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 353,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,793. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.18.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

