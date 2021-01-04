iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter.

HDV opened at $87.67 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.75.

