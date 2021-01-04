iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.71

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.71 and last traded at $93.02, with a volume of 66046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IYY)

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

