iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.57

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.57 and last traded at $58.57, with a volume of 36 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.28.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,901,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after purchasing an additional 301,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:KXI)

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

