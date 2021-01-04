iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.25

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.25 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 4717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

