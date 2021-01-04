iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.35

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.35 and last traded at $89.35, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $77,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

