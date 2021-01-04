J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JBHT. 140166 upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.78.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $136.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $144.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after acquiring an additional 584,568 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,822,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

