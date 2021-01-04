Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) a €78.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group set a €68.50 ($80.59) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €63.12 ($74.25).

ETR:HEI opened at €61.22 ($72.02) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.78. HeidelbergCement AG has a twelve month low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a twelve month high of €66.44 ($78.16). The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

