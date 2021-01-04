Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.56.

NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $7.00 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, research analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $108,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 180,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

