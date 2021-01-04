JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) a €87.50 Price Target

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €87.75 ($103.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.13. Gerresheimer AG has a twelve month low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

