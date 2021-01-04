JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,019 Shares of Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORGS) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Orgenesis were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 801.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis by 8,271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares during the period.

Shares of ORGS stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. Orgenesis Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Orgenesis (OTCMKTS:ORGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc offers biotechnology solutions focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company's Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

