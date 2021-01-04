JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,825 Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $70.17 on Monday. Vanguard World Fund – Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75.

