JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) to Neutral

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

UCBJY opened at $53.76 on Monday. UCB has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; and Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters.

