JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $116,000 Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,411 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCBP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 19.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 294.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BCBP. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BCB Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $11.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $189.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.14.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP).

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.