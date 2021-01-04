JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

NYSE AI opened at $138.75 on Monday. C3.ai has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 247,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 938.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

