JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NYSE:MDNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDNA shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NYSE:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

