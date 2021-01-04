JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 813.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ituran Location and Control were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 35,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 994,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 182,920 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 17,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

ITRN stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.10 million, a PE ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.