JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,429 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Global Water Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $14.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $325.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,442.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

