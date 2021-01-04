JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $736.90

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 736.90 ($9.63) and last traded at GBX 736 ($9.62), with a volume of 103433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 731 ($9.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 77.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 705.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 608.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

