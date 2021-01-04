Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) (LON:JET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £111.53 ($145.71).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £141.95 ($185.46) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a £121 ($158.09) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £122 ($159.39) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) from £113.50 ($148.29) to £117.80 ($153.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) stock traded up GBX 232 ($3.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,492 ($110.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,987.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,438.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. has a 52-week low of GBX 5,345 ($69.83) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.