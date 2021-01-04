JUST (JST) Market Cap Tops $51.89 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market capitalization of $51.89 million and $78.87 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00126974 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00541992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00147315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00288185 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00050523 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.