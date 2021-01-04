JustLiquidity (JUL) Price Reaches $34.71 on Exchanges

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $381,267.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for $34.71 or 0.00110599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JustLiquidity has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00029650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00127620 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00268005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00528573 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00281110 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050438 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,382 tokens. The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org.

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

