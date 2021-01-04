Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Reaches $10.79 on Major Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be purchased for $10.79 or 0.00034319 BTC on major exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juventus Fan Token has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00125770 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00256855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00526877 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00280743 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00019160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00050322 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

