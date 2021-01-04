KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KALV. ValuEngine cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $18.99 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $340.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.91% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. Equities analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $138,905.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,749.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 15,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $279,735.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $543,028. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,113,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 166,790 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,036,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,811,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 236,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 260,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

