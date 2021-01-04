Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.47 and last traded at $7.33. 7,211,723 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 4,993,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.08 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $55,848.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.