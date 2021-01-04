Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Hits New 52-Week High at $206.32

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $206.32 and last traded at $205.80, with a volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KSU shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $182.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.32 and a 200 day moving average of $177.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

