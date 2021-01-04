KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

KAR stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 124.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ellen Smith bought 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 108,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 37,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 323,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 148.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 95,032 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $548,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

