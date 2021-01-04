Kava.io (KAVA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.19 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kava.io token can currently be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00004595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava.io has a total market cap of $67.51 million and $34.19 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00018991 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.36 or 0.00256376 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,283,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

