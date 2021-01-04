Kava Reaches Market Cap of $66.12 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00030216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00306269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00125008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00520675 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00271533 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00018739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00050398 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

Kava can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.